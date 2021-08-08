In the Aug. 5 edition of The Daily Independent, a reader writes that the anti-maskers and unvaccinated are “not” his problem as his family did everything right by following CDC guidelines and government health mandates. Good for him! I did too!
But, the vaccination does not guarantee total immunity from the virus as some have died doing everything right; a small minority. Others who are now hospitalized wished they had taken the vaccine. Persons with a compromised immune system and/or autoimmune system disorders certainly warrant receiving the vaccine. I know from personal experience.
But, like it or not, we are all in this together so we continue to sacrifice and be inconvenienced once again to protect ourselves from others.
When it comes to government mandates, folks have a real problem. I closed my business for three months this summer as a precaution in hopes of reopening Sept. 1. But, that all depends on the anti-maskers and unvaccinated. They are definitely “my” problem!
In my view, in the long run I believe our willingness to beat this virus may infringe on our personal liberty but we will come to realize that it was well worth it.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland