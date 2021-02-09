Last Wednesday you published another of John Cannon’s retirement column. I enjoy reading them and follow along on family travels and his dog and cat exploits at his house.
In this article, he writes about one of his teachers, Mr. Klass, and how he turned “this shy farm boy into a confident and reasonably competent writer.” Well, John was not only a competent writer; he was also a competent instructor. No, he wasn’t an instructor at Morehead, he was an instructor as the editor of the editorial page at The Daily Independent. I say that as he often gave me advice about some of my letters to the editor. His advice? “Keep it simple, stay on point, don’t wander.”
Back then he offered a coffee cup to the best monthly letter. I still have my blue coffee cup with the Ashland Daily Independent logo in white letters along the side. If The Daily Independent was still awarding coffee cups, I think Randall McGlone would have one also.
I didn’t know John was a Morehead graduate, as was my father. My father graduated from Greenup High School in 1930 at age 15. Greenup had no school buses, so he rode his horse 11 miles to and from school. Morehead would not allow him to enter until he turned 16, and he graduated at age 19.
My father was murdered in the Argentum Post Office when I was 3 years old. He had been the football coach at both Wurtland and McKell high schools, so everyone knew him. The newspaper headline took up the full front page: BILL SECREST MURDERED.
Years later, my uncle Frank Secrest came to Wurtland High School to inform me that I had to decide where I was going to college. I didn’t know anything about that, but I did know my father was a Morehead graduate. I chose UK as they had a better basketball team.
John would not approve this letter.
William B. Secrest
Argentum
Slow down, stay safe
I always beam with pride when I see flashing blue lights on the side of the highway. Contrary to how some think, the speed of a vehicle determines the severity of the crash.
Many times, a driver can speed down the road and no harm is done. The faster a vehicle travels, the more exaggerated a minor mistake becomes. Two cars bump in a parking lot, and there’s usually only a little damage. At higher speeds, people are disabled for life or killed. Even with COVID-19 restricting travel in the first nine months of 2020, the number of traffic deaths increased 4.5%.
Of the risky drivers involved in traffic crashes at treated in trauma centers, 65% of the drivers had drugs or alcohol in their systems. In the trauma and fatal crashes I investigated, no one looked like they died in their beds.
Slow down, increase your following distance, allow more time and dedicate total attention to your driving. If you are observing traffic down the road, intersections and oncoming traffic, you may make it to your destination.
*NHTSA statistics*
Ron Wedekind
Greenup