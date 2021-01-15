To pray to God in the spirit of worship is a great privilege. It is also a great privilege to have an audience with Deity and to get alone with the creator of all life. But, many of our prayers recently have been ones of “fear and despair” in the light of the recent chaos in the Capitol.
The political leaders or rulers of the world are not generally noted for their dependence upon God. And, some never call or ask for help from God. Nevertheless, they pray now because America is in crisis. It is a terrible hour in the history of the human race when men look into the face of justice with terror.
But, in my view, it can also be a time of “grace.” It can be a time of healing. It can be a time of restoration and redemption. The commentary of our world and our world system does not need to be a negative one permanently. God has not forgotten us. We have rejected Him.
On Jan. 20, Inauguration Day, we will witness a momentous event in the lives of the American people. And, the world will be watching to see if this will be a peaceful transition of power. One that others nations admire and respect. One our children and our grandchildren will watch with us and be proud to be Americans.
When we look at the history of Israel, we see their enemies triumphed over them each time they fell away from the Lord.
But, the Lord always helped them whenever they turned back to Him again. Maybe we can do the same. I will do my part and pray that God will faithfully answer us on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland