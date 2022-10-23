Before I worked in a county office I voted the way that most people probably do. I either voted for someone that I thought was a good person, or I voted against another candidate and someone got my vote by default. County elections often have a big turnout and a lot of people are passionate about their choices.
With an election coming up in just a few short weeks I would encourage anyone who is still trying to decide who to vote for in our local races to talk to the employees in that office, ask other elected officials, ask offices that cooperate with that office on a daily basis. Ask us who has our support, and ask us why.
I have worked for the clerk's office for many years. Kevin Johnston came in two years ago to an office that was broken and traumatized. If you work with us or spent time in our office I can't imagine that you don't see a difference. His first question to everyone was, how can I help? That spirit of leadership, balanced with a genuine desire to do what's best for our county, continues today.
We have all spent so much time in conversation about how to make our office better for the taxpayers. Kevin went through fees line by line and eliminated several that were unnecessary. Did you know that you paid a fee for having us fill out your forms in the past? You don't anymore because that is what we are here for. Kevin has spent time in every department to learn the jobs and see for himself what we can do better. Together we have all worked to streamline and make coming into our office a more positive experience.
There is so much more to this campaign than what is on paper and who is smiling on a sign. So much more. Kevin Johnston is the right fit for our office. Although we have come a long way in two years, there is still more to do.
I've worked for the Boyd County Clerk for 11 years. I love my job. I love to help people, and it's amazing what you can do when an entire group of people have the same mindset. My vote will be for Kevin Johnston.
Sara Tussey
Ashland