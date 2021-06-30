With many good festivals and events, sponsors often play a very significant role in their success. This has certainly been true for Summer Motion over the years, which has rested on the support and commitment of community-minded organizations.
This year, Summer Motion is planning a spectacular fireworks show on the 4th of July and already working diligently to make 2022’s concert series the best it’s ever been. With the support of our sponsors, we hope to have a full schedule of live entertainment and top-named acts that many have come to know and enjoy.
That said, none of this would be possible without the kindness that Summer Motion’s sponsors have demonstrated over the years. This year’s fireworks show is brought to us by the City of Ashland, Kentucky Power, City National Bank, Clark’s Pump and Shop, King’s Daughters Medical Center, Marathon Petroleum Marine Transportation, iHeart Radio and Ashland Radiology Associates.
If you know or see someone associated with any of these sponsoring organizations, please let them know that you appreciate their commitment to our community, and please patronize them as often as you can. To each of these sponsors, the committee members of Summer Motion would like to give a heart-filled, “thank you for your support. We can not do it without you!”
Summer Motion will be back next year even bigger, better, and stronger than you can imagine, despite all of the hardships and continual frustrations that the pandemic has caused. For now, get ready, find a place to park on the 4th, and we hope you all enjoy the fireworks.
Chuck Charles & Ruby Deerfield
Co-chairs, Summer Motion, Inc.
Be safe with fireworks
With the Fourth of July nearing, Phantom Fireworks encourages its friends and customers to be considerate of your neighbors when using fireworks.
We often get too caught up in the excitement and entertainment of fireworks lighting up the sky that we forget the noise and lights may have an adverse effect on some people and animals.
Phantom Fireworks asks you to be courteous to your neighbors. Communicate with them. Notify your neighbors before shooting your fireworks to allow them to prepare themselves and to enjoy your show.
Phantom also asks that you respect your neighbor’s property. Keep your launch site open and away from your neighbor’s property to prevent accumulation of fireworks remains in their area. When the show is over, clean up your fireworks debris, particularly what ends up on your neighbor’s property or in the street.
Firework safety is crucial. Always have a ready source of water close by in case of emergencies. Maintain plenty of distance between the launch site and spectators and inhabited buildings. It is very important to honor a curfew.
Generally, professional shows end by 11 p.m. Please respect your neighbors by ending at a reasonable time.
Phantom reminds you to follow the law and apply common sense. Read the firework safety tips provided by Phantom to understand the performance and hazards associated with the item. Phantom wants you to be safe, have fun and enjoy your Fourth of July.
Bill Weimer
Phantom VP
Youngstown, Ohio