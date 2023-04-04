Special section receives praise
The Progress edition of The Daily Independent was excellent; something for everyone. And, the next day another paper, the Weekend edition! I am now convinced that journalists never sleep.
I know my late husband, Chris, a journalist, never had the recommended eight hours' sleep but loved his profession and that made it all worthwhile.
I hope to relocate back home to the Cleveland, Ohio, area and hope the Cleveland Plain Dealer will be just as informative with excellent journalists like The Daily Independent.
You've done it again! Thank you on behalf of many longtime subscribers.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland