I am new to the Ashland area. My family and I moved here at the end of June. I am the new senior minister at First Christian Church on Winchester Avenue. I am the Rev. Stephen Smythers, better known as Pastor Steve.
I really love this area; the people have been so nice and welcoming. I want to give a big thank you to the City of Ashland for celebrating Christmas in a traditional way. Let me explain; I grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia. I remember downtown Lynchburg at Christmas with all the decorations and store fronts decorated for Christmas and the greenery hanging across Main Street and Church Street. It was such a special time in my life, it was such a festive time. I was delighted to see Ashland still uses the greenery across the road with lights and big red bells; they also have the decorations on the poles that most cities have gone to but have done away with other decorations.
Ashland also provides a beautiful display of lights in Central Park, my family enjoyed driving around the park several times this past December. Also, I would like to thank Russell, which also still uses the greenery across the road. I love these old-style Christmas decorations and I realize they take more time and effort to put up, but I am thankful that these two governments are still willing to make the Christmas season special.
Stephen Smythers
Ashland
‘Locals in D.C.’
story ill-advised
Given that the events of Jan. 6th, 2021, will likely reverberate throughout the rest of our republic’s history, I was interested to read the Jan. 7th article, “Locals in D.C. claim ...” However, having read the aforementioned article, I’m left with more questions than answers.
Setting aside the fact The Daily Independent provided absolutely no context for the claims made by the subjects of the article, in my opinion, or bothered with even a minute level of fact-checking, I can’t help but wonder what was the point? Was communal knowledge furthered by this article? Journalistic integrity?
Multiple individuals who spent their time and money to attend a rally in support of President Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud were interviewed and they said it was peaceful.
What did the reporter think such avowed fans of President Trump would say? “Yes, it was a coup and we all knowingly participated?” The premise of this article is so laughable it’s beyond comprehension it could be approved, let alone published.
Multiple Americans died, and yet this newspaper published an article in which a source wildly misstated the commonly agreed estimated attendance and said he “believe there was at least enough evidence from sworn affidavits from people who believed ...”
How many levels of separation of belief is The Daily Independent willing to placate? If I believe that my neighbor believes the editor who approved this story should be fired, is that enough to start proceedings? I hope so.
Fake news is now old news, but truth and integrity are forever. Too bad The Daily Independent is choosing to let both go without a fight.
Shalonda Vinegar
Ashland