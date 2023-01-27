Abortion has divided our society like few other topics. The Bible places the highest importance on human life.
God treats it as sacred and invaluable because He created us "in His own image." God created life and He sustains it. In God's great love, He gives life that bears His image.
True peace comes when people surrender to God and allow Him to guide their lives according to His loving righteousness. And, anyone who encroaches on this beautiful gift of life will someday have to answer to God. The Ten Commandments were given by God for the personal well-being of His people.
They are a set of Biblical principles relating to ethics and worship that play a fundamental role in Christianity and for today's Christian a reminder that we all need a Savior to guide us and lead us and to give us abundant life (John 10:10).
Kathy Chamis
Ashland