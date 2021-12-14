I’m a Winter Texan. I live in McAllen, Texas from November until April, then I come home to Kentucky. I read in The Daily Independent that the Ashland commissioners made the right move about feral cats.
We had a neighbor here who was feeding a cat from her porch. The cat had a tip of her left ear snipped off to indicate she had been “fixed” and could no longer have kittens.
The cat was friendly, so we adopted her. When we flew home to Kentucky we listed her with American Airlines, and she flew home with us in an under-the-seat carry bag. She has made four flights now, and would not have made any if the city of McAllen had not made the same changes that the Ashland commissioners have made.
William B. Secrest
McAllen, Texas