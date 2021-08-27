If Kentucky does another “Shot At A Million” giveaway to encourage COVID-19 vaccines, decision-makers should consider changing it to “Shot at Sharing a Million.” Realize that 1,677 winners can each receive a $597 check quickly processed by the Kentucky Lottery — and most importantly — no one would need to pay tax on the winnings. Total cost: $1,001,169.
Michael Noga
Lexington
How to truly
make America great
The reason Fox News, Tucker Carlson and the Republican Party of Donald Trump are moving toward fascism is they know the Republican Party cannot regain and stay in power via the regular democratic election process.
Their attempts to suppress the “people of color vote” all over our country in time for the 2022 midterm elections and 2024 presidential election are fascist. Making it difficult for people of color to vote is just one example of America’s “systemic white racism.” Genuine democracy, not fascism, is what makes America great!
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville
ROR problems
need addressed
In my extremely bias opinion, Rush Off Road is nothing more than extraction capitalism. The owners profit hand over fist while we have our way of lives destroyed. Another weekend has come and gone where they have been running the trails all night long. We have one contact number for the manager and this weekend, he was out of town.
We contacted him at 11:55 p.m. to inform him that the patrons of Rush Off Road were still going strong. His response: “Well, I’m in Utah, call the police.” We have a few concerns about this.
First of all, when the manager cannot respond to an issue, then someone else needs to step up. Who is the assistant manager? Surely, with a 7,000-acre park, they did not think one would be enough. Secondly, it is not the job of the police. We have been told on several occasions to call the cops for after-hour complaints. However, we do not feel it is the job of the police to enforce the rules and regulations of this for-profit business. They have actual emergencies they need to be available for.
Whoever profits the most from Rush Off Road is responsible for all of this. They made this mess, they need to fix it. There is another huge event coming up in September. What’s the plan to keep them off our roads and quiet after hours?
Shawna McCown
Rush