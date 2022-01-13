A year following the 2016 presidential election was when I had first heard someone talk about “Nancy Pelosi,” the at-the-time ex-Speaker of the House. I was in my eighth-grade history class at Ashland Middle School (formerly Verity) that I particularly enjoyed due to the daily debates that I wound up in with the teacher. It was this teacher, who I still hold in a high regard, who spoke about Nancy Pelosi and later proclaimed I’d be a Republican when I got older.
Nearly five years later, now a senior at Ashland, I can only say that I’ve become more left-wing. However, with this development I’ve started to notice the shortcomings of the “Old Guard” Democrats in Congress. Just this week Nancy Pelosi defended Congress members trading stocks — a notion that many declare as insider trading and which has gained the likes of Mitch McConnell and herself millions.
These shortcomings, if you can even call them that, are what I believe has turned independents, moderate Republicans and leftists away from the Democratic Party — alongside the fact that the Democrats cannot, or internally refuse, to pass campaign promises of election reform, infrastructure reform, and more lead me to believe that the midterms will turn red.
I find it at least somewhat ironic that with the “resurgence” of organized labor in the U.S, such as with the Kellogg’s Strike, the only supporters of the movement are not the Republican Party or the main wing of the Democratic Party, it’s the Democratic-Socialist minority such as Bernie Sanders or A.O.C.
I only hope that in time the Democratic Party will realize “centrism” rarely wins. It’s time for change and with each passing moment my faith in the “Old Guard” of the Democratic Party wanes.
Ethan Goodrich
Ashland