This is in response to the attack on Ms. Conn and myself on the Jan. 20 opinion page.
First, I have been around too long and am too old to be chastised like a child with “Shame on you both.”
What are we supposed to be ashamed of, because we disagree with you? Your letter was a typical Hillary Clinton-Joe Biden attack with no point or substance. It was the same thing that Donald Trump has endured for four years.
Don’t quote any numbers to me off the internet. You can find any liberal “facts” that you want online. Whether they are true or not is questionable. Everyone knows the economy with Trump as president was going well before the virus hit and everyone knows that mail-in ballots are wide open for fraud. Were you there when the thousands of mail-in ballots were filled out? Of course you were not. It would be very easy for someone to fill out a mail-in ballot for someone else, have them sign it, mark "Biden,” leave $100 on the coffee table, and then mail the ballot in for them. Whether it was done or not, mail-in ballots are wide open for fraud. Everyone knows that.
By the way, God bless John Cannon. He makes more sense than any journalist in business today. I’m an admirer.
Randall McGlone
Grayson
Root of division
For anyone to believe the divisiveness in America began with former President Donald Trump needs to back up to the 1960s when the sexual revolution began. The divisiveness continued into the 1970s when SCOTUS ruled for abortion.
The Constitution is about life, the pursuit of happiness and liberty, not about death. Another divisive move was the supposed presidential debates.
Guided by the news media as moderators, they became character assassinations and continue today. An aside: Mr. Trump came in and played the game, but the politicians and the news media became enraged because he didn’t play by their rules. The divide grew in politics as time passed and the news media had a heyday every day, encouraging division.
Then homosexuality was portrayed as an alternate lifestyle. Judges ruled and certain government bodies also, no longer are business owners allowed to decline service to whomever. Some owners were put out of business because it was against their Christian beliefs.
About 2% of the population was granted rights over other citizens, which is totally against the Constitution. Then comes a ruling by SCOTUS that homosexuals have a right to marry.
People want healing and unity, however we have become a people of intolerance. While hate is foremost in the minds of people, no amount of forgiveness is available.
Righteousness cannot and will not negotiate or compromise with wickedness. While a majority of our leaders and many people reject and rebel at God’s civil and moral laws, God’s civil and moral law is unalterable and eternal.
Lewis Cross
Raceland