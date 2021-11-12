We find this letter difficult to write as it is going on three years since our son went to Heaven.
Our grief is never-ending, but we are thankful as Christians we know we will see him again.
The reason in writing this letter is to encourage people to be a health advocate for their loved ones or friends. You think the hospital is a safe place and they care for their patients, but please don’t assume.
Ask questions, make sure they are on the right floor and, above all, stay with them.
Also, if you have lost a child or grandchild, I encourage you to find a support system. There is a grief group called Loving Arms who meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month. It is located in the house beside South Ashland United Methodist Church. I thank God for them.
We love and miss you, Brandon.
Frank & Cheri Sloan
Ashland