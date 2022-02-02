On Jan. 24, The Daily Independent printed a letter from Sylvia McClelland-Morrison. In this letter, SM-M castigated Randall McGlone for his “lies” in a previous letter to the editor (Jan. 14). SM-M made several “points” that purported Mr. McGlone in a bad light.
The first point concerned Randall McGlone’s statement concerning the origins of what former president Donald Trump references as the "Russian witch hunt." This is the supposed collusion between Trump and Russian operatives regarding the 2016 presidential election. SM-M squarely puts the blame on Republicans and states most of what went on was "because of the Republicans." Seriously? The GOP was behind the futile Mueller two-year investigation costing tens of millions of dollars? Not a chance.
In her second point, SM-M attempts to protect President Joe Biden from bearing the brunt of runaway gas prices. SM-M claims she paid $2.85 locally for a gallon of gas the day before Biden was inaugurated. THIS IS FALSE. I also bought gas on that same day. I paid $2.13. The first time I paid $2.85 (post-Trump) locally was on June 12, 2021.
The third point regards the highest inflation rate in 40 years. SM-M references “The one in charge then was President Bush’s father, George H.W. Bush..." What? Bush Sr. was POTUS 30 years ago. Ronald Reagan was POTUS 40 years ago.
In her fourth point, SM-M states there are “more jobs ... than ever before.” There may be more jobs available, but not more employed Americans. The most recent BLS report put the number of employed Americans at 155,975,000. Trump topped that number 20 times. Remember, as of December 2021, Biden is the only POTUS (since records have been kept) who has never recorded a Labor Force Participation Rate of 62% or higher.
I enjoy reading the letters to the editor. My enjoyment increases when factual information is presented.
Joe Barker
Catlettsburg