There is currently legislation that is being considered in Frankfort that would give parents tax breaks —up to 100% of their investment — for tuition paid to private schools. Our representatives are arguing that this legislation will allow parents to choose the schools their children will attend.
While many citizens might favor this opportunity for school choice, consider that private schools can be selective in who they choose for admission.
For instance, HB 305 currently reads that a private school will “not be required to alter its creed, practices, admissions policy or curriculum in order to accept payments from an EOA.”
Do you have an autistic child? A physically or mentally challenged child? A child with a learning disability? The school can legally deny admission.
Further, these bills could take away up to $100 million of our tax dollars from public schools. The bills would allow those who can afford private schooling to use this voucher system to get lucrative tax breaks for sending their children to private schools, while taking badly needed funds away from public schools. And, this legislation would hurt rural counties more than urban ones, as this legislation would provide less state funding to smaller counties for public schools while school choice would remain limited in those counties.
If you are concerned about this legislation, write or call your representatives and ask them to oppose Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 305 (502-564-8100).
Rebecca Powell
Georgetown