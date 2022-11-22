The other morning, I was watching local news when they announced that a Magoffin County school bus had wrecked with 18 people on it.
When they showed the bus over the hill and laying on its side I was really upset; it was miracle all were not killed. For years — since we started having seat belts and a school bus had an accident — I called schools asking if their buses had safety belts.
All schools said only handicapped buses were required to have belts, then I wrote the officials at Frankfort about putting seat belts in buses, I have never gotten one answer from Rocky Adkins, Robin Webb, Danny Bentley or others.
Schools can have money-making projects; why can't they do that for seat belts? Why can't schools ask for money for one or more seat belts? How much does it cost to buy and install one?
Last year, my grandchild went on a musical thing to Indiana on a bus with no seat belts. When I heard of that, I called Russell and was told seat belts were only required on handicapped buses. I want to ask the superintendent how many cars, vans, trucks and other vehicles does the school own requires seat belts?
When his granddad was in Russell Schools, he and his brother went on band trips on buses. No one had seat belts. At that time, the speed limit was 50 mph on Route 60. Now the speed limit is 70 mph on Interstate 64.
In the 1950s, my nephew from Wintersville, Ohio, was on a bus going home from school. He liked to sit in the seat behind the tire well. The bus went into a deep ditch. Ronnie's foot went between the tire cover and seat. He had a horrible broken leg for months.
Wake up people!
Helen Adkins
Flatwoods