What the Biden administration has done to our country is not only anti-Biblical, but really crazy. Abortion is the No. 1 thing on their agenda, and they give all sorts of reasons why they think it best to destroy these little innocent bodies.
When I hear their reasons, I become so angry and sickened. One I heard recently from a Democrat pro-abortion hearing was for economic reasons. A woman gets pregnant and, because she already has children, decides she can't financially afford another one — so she has someone kill the baby. That is pure evil.
In the past few years, we began to hear about transgenderism. I can't imagine a little child being told that they can be a boy or girl, whichever they choose on any given day. If that isn't crazy, then I don't know what is.
Joe Biden's assistant secretary of Health and Human Services is Rachel aka Richard Levine. Richard previously had a wife and children before he decided he wanted to be a female. Now he is pushing for children to be given puberty blockers before they reach their teen years. Who knows how these puberty blockers will affect the development of the bodies of these children?
Purely disgusting are the pictures of "men who are pregnant" and "they can breastfeed" babies. Only women can get pregnant and only women can naturally breastfeed because that's what God intended.
How our awesome and holy God must react to such rebellion. Mrs. Billy Graham said years ago that God would have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah if He doesn't judge the United States. I suspect He won't have to apologize.
Glenda Wellman Conn
Ashland