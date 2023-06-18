The sinfully blatant sexist religious policies and demonic theologies launched directly against women pastors by the world-renowned Southern Baptist Convention in America, is an overt act of sexism — an unacceptable, unscriptural, and unstable anti-female theology of pure hate.
This false doctrine discriminates against the purpose and destiny of all women of faith — by treating women pastors, wrongfully, as second-class citizens unfit for the Southern Baptist pulpit. This is a dangerously wrong false doctrine that is unbiblical and purposely targets women pastors with sinfully sexist religious discrimination doctrines, policies and sexist practices in the pulpit — dangerously designed to shut female pastors down, and shut them out.
The Southern Baptists were wrong when the then-racist religious institution condoned oppressive racist slavery in America, and the Southern Baptists are wrong now. Yes, the Southern Baptist Convention is out of the perfect will of God right now concerning its wicked ways hurled against female pastors.
As the Southern Baptist Convention seeks to wrongfully oppress women pastors, I call on the Southern Baptist Convention to repent now of its longstanding deadly embrace of wickedness toward female pastors, its baptism of betrayal against them, and the total emergence in the Southern Baptist Convention of the evil trinity of racism, classism and sexism against all women of faith.
Pastor Arthur L. Mackey Jr.
Roosevelt, New York