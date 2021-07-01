For much of the last 200 years, people living in and around this city have been producing iron and steel that was exported across the globe. A few relics of this industry dot the area, but the greatest, and last operating examples are the blast furnaces at the Armco Ashland Works.
Upon its completion in the early 1960s, the Amanda Furnace was considered the largest and best of its kind in the world. Now, we learn it is slated for an ignominous demise, to be disassembled and carted off as scrap.
Rather than destroy this furnace, we should hope that at least portions of it could be turned into some form of a museum. Future generations could learn how steel was manufactured here in an easily accessible facility.
Further, it would stand tribute to the thousands of men and women who worked there, producing something that truly built America.
Edward Monk
Ashland
Hate speech ruins picnic
The “person holding and waving the rainbow flag” in your story about Ashland's landmark Pride celebration on Saturday is my husband of 31 years, Paul Ciccarelli. That’s me behind the rainbow umbrella in the background.
I grew up here and left town as soon as I graduated from Blazer in 1972. I’m back now, not by choice or design but because the pandemic "stranded" us here following my mother’s long illness and death a year ago.
So Ashland’s first Pride celebration was a big deal for me. Much praise to the organizers for their vision as well as their execution. It’s disturbing to me that your article gives such focus to the protestors. They are not news.
I am equally disturbed by the city’s hands-off treatment of these protestors. The organizers’ sound system was often outmatched by the loud amplification of the protestors’ harangues. At the least, authorities should have relocated them at a distance from the defined perimeter as has been done for Pride celebrations elsewhere.
Rather, the chief of police, the city attorney and a gaggle of commission members stood by and listened as participants were subjected to ugly and indecent tirades about what "you" do with your “penises and vaginas” and even more vulgar and offensive language. (Your reporting on the protestors fails to mention this.)
There were many children in attendance, and the celebration had nothing whatsoever to do with sex. Yet we were forced to listen to this hate speech (and there's nothing else to call much of what came out of the protestors’ mouths).
I wish I could shrug this off with as much good humor as most other celebrants did. But it’s this intolerance for difference — intolerance which Pride fundamentally stands against — that I escaped when I was 18. I feel the same way now.
Mark Gallaher
Ashland
Grills safer this July 4
The scarcity of animal meat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will keep our outdoor grills safer this Independence Day.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer.
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs and soy nuggets. These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds.
They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Independence Day, let's declare our independence from the meat industry and their barbecue bugs! Let’s welcome the convenient, delicious, healthful, eco-friendly, compassionate plant-based meats and dairy foods into our kitchens!
Amir Zadeh
Ashland