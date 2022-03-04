As a mother of a career military son, I salute our armed forces for their united front against an aggression in Russia.
I hate war, but agree with Galen Vallance’s view on the situation in Ukraine.
Freedom is not free. And in the almost 20 years of deployment and service to his country, my son always reminds that he is fighting for our freedom so we don’t have to. There is no greater sacrifice.
In my view, prayers go out to our men and women in the armed forces and may God help and watch over the situation in Ukraine.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland