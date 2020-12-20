I live in Ohio, but have commuted and worked in Ashland for over 30 years.
The rest of the country seems to have fallen into turmoil, but Ashland seems to be the one fixed point in a changing age. The police, fire department and the citizens are top-notch.
Passing barges on the river blow their horns as they pass, as if in salute to an aging but still strong old river town.
Ashland has taken some punches, but it is still in the ring.
Carl D. Sutton
Ironton
Inspired by Swindoll
Charles Swindoll is one of my favorite preachers. I discovered his radio program many years ago and have been informed and encouraged by his books and messages. He also has quite a sense of humor. During this pandemic, I've been watching his online church services. He is 86 years old, but still going strong and every bit as effective.
During this Christmas season, Dr. Swindoll has written that the world Jesus entered into was every bit as desperate as ours. His arrival was surrounded by enormous suffering. The Roman Empire was vile and vicious. Augustus, the cynical Caesar, demanded a census so he could tax the people even more. The census was the one that put Mary and Joseph in the overcrowded village of Bethlehem. Augustus set the scene for the Christmas Story! Sovereign God in control!
Dr. Swindoll continues: "It was no accident that Jesus arrived when he did. As Paul put it, ‘When the fullness of time came, God sent forth His Son’ (Galatians 4:4). Jesus arrived right on time. The star appeared right on time. Ultimately, Jesus died on the cross ... and later walked out of the grave, right on time."
Sovereign God is still in control. His will is being accomplished in our lives, our country, and even the world. It’s a comfort knowing that someday He will rapture His children out of this dark, sinful world ... right on time. Until then, we are to glorify Him and seek to win others to His kingdom. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Emmanuel, God with us.
Glenda Wellman-Conn
Ashland
Wall national treasure
Protect the Mexican border wall. Have the president designate the wall as a national treasure with the protection as afforded our national parks and statues. The wall will protect us from unwanted visitors from years to come.
Edward Monk
Ashland