I have read that Ashland has decided to put in a series of roundabouts and do away with two lanes on Winchester Avenue.
In my opinion, this is one of the worst ideas to come out of the city council ever. I have driven in foreign countries and U.S. states with roundabouts.
You need to be very alert to use a roundabout and many of today's drivers are talking or texting while driving. I have seen many cars in Ashland run red lights and stop signs.
With roundabouts, look for more accidents in Ashland. While working in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I drove on a roundabout on a low-traveled road in a residential area. When I asked locals about the roundabout, I was told that it was a test and it was decided not to use them on heavily traveled roads.
Instead of helping downtown business, it will hurt them. There will be people who will not drive on Winchester after the installation of the roundabouts.
We have a very good road layout in downtown. Why waste money trying to reinvent the wheel?
Michael W. Caudill
Ashland