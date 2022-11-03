Someone once said, "If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” This quote came to mind as I was thinking about the upcoming election for Boyd County Commissioner District 1.
Candidate Heather Moore-Frame is a librarian at Catlettsburg Elementary and she works tirelessly to ensure all her students have the best quality resources available to them to stimulate and grow their young minds. Heather continuously seeks solutions to make Boyd County thrive and prosper so that her students and own children do not have to leave and seek a better life elsewhere.
Heather wants to build a better community with more jobs so people can thrive with the resources they need to succeed. Heather recognizes that there are a lot of industries that are booming right now all around us and she sees no reason they should not be booming right here in Boyd County. While it would be nice to have large-scale industry back, she is committed to helping cut the red tape to allow smaller businesses to do business here, too.
Heather Moore-Frame will be a great asset serving as our Boyd County Commissioner District 1. Please join me in voting for her on Nov. 8.
Robin D. Ruggles
Ashland
Keep with same in District 2
I live in South Ashland, which is part of District 2 in Boyd County.
I would like to say a few words about our upcoming county commissioner race and commissioner Larry D. Brown — a good man, a good friend to anyone and an asset to our community.
I met Larry during my 14 years as a Summer Motion committee member.
Larry Brown was my contact at Kentucky Power Company assisting in all of Summer Motion’s electrical needs to accommodate the venues at the Ashland boat ramp and Central Park. Larry came on board Summer Motion assisting and volunteering to help make Summer Motion remain a free event to our community.
I was very upset when Larry decided not to seek a ninth term on the Ashland City Commission. As a commissioner, he was always receptive, always available to the public and, in my opinion, always making the right choices for our community.
As a county commissioner, Larry Brown has really outdone himself.
Larry has been very instrumental in the development of the new construction and businesses popping up in Boyd County. Larry has always understood that, to make Ashland a better, more prosperous place to live/work and raise a family, Boyd County will have to grow.
I see our area growing. His love and commitment to Boyd County and Ashland drives this man to do great things.
Let us keep growing.
Kelly W. Gibbs
Ashland
Clerk candidate goes above, beyond
I am writing today about a young man who always goes above and beyond in the Ashland community and steps up for anyone in need. His name is DJ Rymer II, and he is running for Boyd County Clerk.
I have known DJ for almost four years and realized upon first meeting him what a special individual he is. His honesty and loyalty are second to none.
I have witnessed many a time his integrity and willingness to step forward without hesitation. He does not shy away from any challenge.
He was the head of the Repair Affair and it went off without a hitch, and ran like a well-oiled machine.
When DJ gives you his word on something, you can consider it done. I just wanted to take this opportunity to give a shout-out to a hard-working responsible person who deserves your vote — because he is the man for the job.
Connie Stewart
Ashland