I would like to comment on Vincenzo Fressola’s letter on April 28. In his letter, he recommended that parallel parking be accomplished by pulling into the slot head-first and then backing out into traffic. This is wrong! This would cause several accidents every week.
Today, Winchester Avenue parking is accomplished by stopping beside the car you want to be behind and backing into the open slot. This is exactly how backward parallel parking would work. Then when you leave you can look to your left and clearly see if there is oncoming traffic to yield to.
William B. Secrest
Argentum
Leaderless leadership
America has been in dire straits for several decades. She received some relief during the Trump years. Unfortunately, her relief ended four years too soon, and even eight years would not have been long enough to bring her back to where our founding fathers envisioned.
Indigestible noise is on every news channel these days. For example, top-level public servants elected to lead are leaderless and cowardly decision-makers. Unappreciated police officers, who are the backbone of our "general welfare," are struck with sticks and doused with water from smirking, laughing assailants who apparently have no fear of official consequences. On our southern border, children are attempting to survive the cruelest of conditions, but our leaderless leaders see a challenge, not a crisis.
America has decades-old problems to be solved, i.e. the national debt, interest payments, public education and a dysfunctional Congress, but our leaderless leaders see additional Justices on the Supreme Court, absurd statehood and the amount of beef we consume per year as top priorities.
Currently, the tail wagging the dog is omnipresent among top elected leaders in America, and the tail is frequently unconstitutional, unethical, unlawful or irresponsible, to boot.
Shafter Bailey
Lexington