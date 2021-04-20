Mona Charen (columnist, The Daily Independent opinion page, April 17, 2021) is supposed to be a professional syndicated columnist.
Yet, she was sloppy with her facts and opinions by giving incorrect information and half of the story. Mona Charen could have saved herself hours of typing if she had just read the facts about what she was trying to say. At the beginning of her column, she wanted you to believe one point of view and then digressed into another, ending her column by saying that we all know we have a problem with “police and citizens.” Not clarifying that statement, she ends by saying it came down to human weakness, poor judgment and tragedy. Did it really? Or the right cop for the right job!
1. What is needed is better vetting before anyone gets hired; vet, vet and vet some more. 2. Better pay is an incentive to attract the most qualified. 3. Stringent qualifications are another, and you test and test, and then train, train, train! Even so, very few will have the personality, intelligence, endurance and dedicated commitment being burdened with the authority the job entails. Today’s cop must know the community he polices. Nepotism and hometown favors have no place in any police department. The right cop for the right job!
Charen comments that it took more than a minute for U.S. Army Lt. Nazario to pull over on his stop. Well, lady, it took me over five minutes once.
I was on I-64 going too fast. It was not safe for a Boyd County deputy if I had pulled over on a busy four-lane highway straightaway. As soon as he hit his lights, I immediately put on my hazard lights, slowed down below the speed limit, then waited for the next exit to come up as I drove. Then, I pulled off in a well-lit spot where I knew the officer would be safe. Yes, I rattled him at first, but he caught on quickly. Yes, my first thought was for his safety. And why not? It was a traffic stop, and a speeding ticket was the most I would get.
I am adding that police officers cannot let their guard down. U.S. Army Lt. Nazario did everything by the book; he engaged his hazard lights, etc.
Someone on social media mentioned the difference in training between state highway police and our city’s police departments: money — money, coupled with the ability to hire the most capable of handling the job.
Jolene Thompson
Ashland