Ray Allen, you are correct about the ice storm killing the bluebirds.
An article in the Paducah Sun appeared on March 6.
Excerpts: The winter of 2020-21, especially the brutal cold, ice and snow of the recent February winter storm that affected so much of America, was literally a killer.
There is typically some loss of bluebird numbers during a routine winter hereabouts. However, the unusually cold stretch of last month — days of bluebirds caught in such weather often gather in available nesting cavities, crowding together seemingly to share body heat. There are multiple reports that, after February’s worst winter stint, bluebirds were found dead in nesting boxes in this region, apparently succumbing to extreme low temperatures while food and water sources were iced over.
For bluebird fanciers, those particularly concerned with their survival and proliferation, it is disheartening to witness or even learn of winterkill instances when up to a dozen or more bluebirds may die huddled together in the same nesting box. When instances of this are reported locally, it is likely that hundreds or thousands of bluebirds perished in the unusual cold across a wide area. And the winter storm and Arctic cold that got everyone’s attention here walloped a good part of America during February.
Likely from this is a bluebird population setback over across much of the eastern United States, including our own region. People who maintain bluebird nesting boxes probably will note fewer birds to occupy some of the boxes this year.
If there are reassurances, among them are observations that in the struggle of nature for bluebirds, this is just one of those things. It is not without precedent, and while bluebird numbers likely will drop from this weather event, it should be only a temporary setback.
Cindy VanHorn
Catlettsburg
Missing Firkin Fest
for Great Race
I see in that I will not be able to attend this year’s Firkin Fest as it occurs on June 19. I have many Firkin Fest T-shirts from the past, but this year I will be in San Antonio, Texas, for the start of this year’s Great Race.
I will be the Navigator in a 1965 Buick Skylark, car No. 74. I have been involved in this event since 1988. This year’s event will not stop in Ashland as it did in 1995 and 2005, but will stop in Huntington for lunch. There are more than 120 antique and classic cars in this year’s event, so with arrival and departure times you will have three hours to view these old cars.
The oldest car is a 1916 Hudson, next is a 1917 American LaFrance. There are a lot of Ford Modal A’s. The start is June 19 in front of the Alamo in San Antonio and the finish is June 27 in Greenville, South Carolina. So, if you want to show your grandkids a lot of old classic cars, come on to Huntington on June 25. For more details, go to greatrace.com.
William B. Secrest
Argentum