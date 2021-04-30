I would like to respond to the April 28 letter from Russell City Councilman Vincenzo Fressola, regarding his opinions on our traffic study in Ashland. While I appreciate the input on the proposed options, I don’t appreciate the inaccurate statements such as the Mill Street facility being an “office space.”
Visiting that facility during the winter storms one night to say thank you to our employees for working around the clock, I personally saw the equipment stored there. I also spoke to our Superintendent, who had been on the job for days, yet was there in the middle of the night making sure his people were being taken care of. We can always make improvements, I think everyone agrees on that. But throwing out random examples with no context and missing facts is not constructive.
The benefits of the traffic study options we were presented with (yes, even the roundabouts) are clear. But we will absolutely provide an opportunity for citizens to give their input before a decision is made. I would also like to mention the wonderful revitalization efforts being made in downtown Russell. Just as in Ashland, Russell has had private citizens who are getting involved in their city’s future and that is wonderful to see. I would be glad to help in any way possible.
I always invite input and even criticism from our citizens. We need it. But I will also always stand up for our city employees. We are a team and I feel that part of my job is to not only to represent our citizens, but to defend our city team, when appropriate. It has become a bit of a trend to make statements and vague accusations about our city (rarely based on fact and rooted in personal agendas), anticipating no one will respond. If you want a city leader who will not answer back to these, I am not the one.
I love this city and my responsibility to our citizens is something I take very seriously. Please do not perceive this letter as suggesting that I do not welcome criticism. Constructive criticism, without personal agendas, is how we get better. I am outspoken and I don’t know how to be a part of a team halfway.
Please feel free to contact me any time at jblanton@ashlandky.gov.
*This letter reflects only my personal views and not necessarily the City of Ashland or any other person.*
Josh Blanton
Ashland
North Fork residents treated poorly
The North Fork trailer park in Rowan County is being demolished to make way for a supposed strip mall touted to employ residents, but the promised wages are still below poverty levels. The plan and approval of this project was done in closed meetings during the pandemic thus no one impacted by this decision was involved nor had the opportunity to respond before notice was given to vacate their homes in 45 days.
What makes this an emergency for the low-income residents of this neighborhood is that they lack the resources needed to relocate. Mobile homes from 2000 and before are not accepted in other parks, and many of the homes have been there long enough that they can not be moved. These long-term residents are being forced to abandon their homes.
Normally when a neighborhood is destroyed for “progress,” the homes are purchased for market value. This is not happening to these citizens. They are simply being kicked out of their homes that will be destroyed. This is economic discrimination. A whole community is about to be wiped out without any compensation (other than Fraley Commercial Properties handing out the evictions and offering $1,000 toward the removal of each trailer moved off the lot by Friday, money that goes directly to the movers).
This wouldn’t happen in a middle- to upper-class neighborhood.
Isn’t it time we treat all citizens with fairness and respect that most of us take for granted? Stop the devastation or at least compensate those being displaced at the North Fork Mobile Home Park in Rowan County.
Susan Haddix
Berea
Coverage of Rogers visit lacking
I was disappointed in The Daily Independent’s coverage of the luncheon that the Boyd County Republican Women’s Club hosted for U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers Friday, April 23. Although I appreciated the picture and brief description of the event on A2 of your Weekend Edition, much of importance was missing.
I felt the coverage did not offer Congressman Rogers the respect he deserves from this community since he has been so instrumental in bringing help to Boyd County to fight the opioid crisis. Additionally, since Mayor Matt Perkins presented the key to the city to Congressman Rogers, and since almost all of Ashland’s city commission members (Amanda Clark, Marty Gute, Cheryl Spriggs) along with our City Manager (Mike Graese), Economic Development Director (Chris Pullem), and City Attorney (Jim Moore) were there, I felt they all deserved at least a nod from the paper.
There were others of note there: Boyd County Commissioner Randy Stapleton, Boyd County Director of Community & Economic Development TJ Morrison, President of the KY Federation of Republican Women Pam Roberts, State Director of the Convention of States Action Project Mary Jo Wedding, State Reps. Scott Sharp and Danny Bentley of our own Boyd County, and Ky. Representative Mark Hart, of District 78.
At the risk of sounding unappreciative, the brevity of your coverage of the event makes me wonder if you are afraid to report that the Conservative Cause is alive and well in Boyd County. The surge of voter registration switches from Democrat to Republican over the course of these last few months speaks for itself, I think.
The BCRW meets the first Monday of every month at Bella Fonte Restaurant at 5:30 p.m. We welcome new members.
Lana White
President, Boyd Co. Republican Women’s Club