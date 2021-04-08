Hi Kathleen Parker,
First, let me say that I am an ardent admirer of your columns in our newspaper. Your recent article concerning the “blame machine” left me with some questions. When you wrote, “Why doesn’t she say something?” referring to Deborah Birx, the first question arose: What would it have accomplished if she had “said something?”
My thoughts were, we all know what would have happened if she had said ANYTHING that would “cross” what the POTUS said. He would promptly get out his list of pejorative names and proceed to call her most of them. He would then set about to use his superior talents and as a “put-down” artist.
Finally, she would have lost her job and her reputation would have been completely smeared. Yes, you and I both know that it is possible to smear a reputation when it is completely unjustified. She would not have saved a single life or changed a single thing in regards to the direction she believed the nation should go in.
The next question: Would this have been a “noble” gesture? Frankly, I think it would have been suicidal.
The third question: Should she say anything on reflection of past events? Surely you do not believe that comments of reflection of this nature are uncalled for. She is finally on something resembling a level playing field. I think her opinions are appropriate and I am grateful that she is at last “saying something.”
Respectfully yours.
Bennie J. Shields
Ashland