I hate to hear the sad news of Henry Culvyhouse leaving The Daily Independent.
You’re a class act, Henry. Keep up the great stories.
Robert Rigsby
Catlettsburg
In defense of Appalachian language
I just read a letter written in praise of Henry Culvyhouse by Suzanne Griffith. I have tried on several occasions to read his writings. I found his language to be offensive in so many stories that I stopped reading the things he wrote.
I have read The Daily Independent for at least 75 years. This writer has written whatever he wanted to with no consideration for others as he used his offensive language. The Daily Independent encourages schools to use its newspaper for children to read.
I would like to suggest that your newspaper edit what is published to make it a paper for everyone to read. I also grew up in the Westwood area. That type of Appalachian language was never used in our home.
Hattie Baldridge
Ashland