I have often heard the saying, “Think federal, act local,” and have better come to understand the truth in that statement. Due to attending, watching and speaking at many Boyd County Fiscal Court (BCFC) meetings, I have realized that the number of decisions made on the second floor of the old courthouse that impact the daily lives of Boyd County citizens is downright astounding.
The courthouse is where I met The Daily Independent reporter Henry Culvyhouse. As I was gaining confidence to use my voice on community issues, he was recording it in the paper.
The variety of perspectives that make democracy work is often displayed during the monthly meetings. Culvyhouse has been there for the past few years, reporting on each meeting in his unique style filled with facts, wit, colloquialisms, and the ability to convey nuances.
As the single-most observer and reporter on all things BCFC, he definitely will be missed. He told the truth in his articles while maintaining relationships with the main players. Sometimes Judge-Executive Eric Chaney would even call Culvyhouse out from the bench in a good-natured manner while emphasizing a specific point.
Besides coverage on local government, Culvyhouse also delivered self-reflection pieces. His story, Sober House, was timely, informative and raw. There is hardly a family within our region that hasn’t been impacted by addiction. His article stirred needed conversations on Sober Living houses and the positive impact they can have.
His writing reflects the language I grew up with, the dialect of Appalachia. A news organization from his home state, West Virginia, is welcoming him as an investigative reporter in Charleston.
Something tells me stories on Gov. Jim Justice written by Culvyhouse will become even more colorful.
I don’t know who will replace Henry Culvyhouse at The Daily Independent. I just hope they have the same dedication to covering local issues.
Suzanne Griffith
Westwood