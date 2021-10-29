I do not know why we the people need to pay to house and take care of repeat offenders.
The taxpayers spend anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 per year to take care of these people that will never be contributing members of society. They have proven that they should never be allowed to be put back in society again.
To me, there is a simple solution to the whole mess. You take them to a deserted island, give them a hoe and a bag of corn, and tell them this is their new home forever.
The island would be patrolled by the Coast Guard and anyone caught more than 20 yards offshore will be target practice. The population would be controlled by the rough and tough and they could prey on each other from that day forward. Problem solved.
Galen Vallance
Ashland