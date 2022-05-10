Repair Affair is back and is such a welcomed ministry for Ashland residents who look forward to having their home pressure-washed and painted in areas that need a touch-up — just to name a few of their services.
Their excellent work ethics and team spirit afford residents the opportunity to keep up their homes especially during these inflationary times. We certainly have missed them the past few years and are glad they are back! Thank you Repair Affair for your “labor of love!”
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland