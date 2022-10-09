This is just a reminder that the deadline to register to vote in the November General Election is Oct. 11, 2022.
Online or in-person applications must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. local time. Mail-in registration must be clearly postmarked on or before Oct. 11.
Also, mail-in absentee ballots are available for those who qualify. They may be ordered through the on-line portal at govoteky.com.
If you do not have access to a computer, you can call the county clerk's office at (606) 739-5116 with your information. The clerks office is required by statute — KRS 117.085 (1)(C) — to order your ballot, if you are unable to do so.
The deadline to order a mail-in ballot is Oct. 25. Ballots must be returned by mail or dropped at the clerk's office no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day.
DJ Rymer
Ashland