This is a tribute to Dr. E.B. Gevedon, a community resource, philanthropist and friend.
Like a number of others in our community, I was very saddened by the unexpected and untimely death of my friend E.B. Gevedon. E.B. was only 64 years of age. He died way too soon.
We had been friends since the early 1980s after his completion of medical school. We attended First Baptist Church together along with his parents and my family. He and I also served on former Ashland Mayor Rudy Dunnigan’s Economic Development Committee and our cherished Winter Wonderland of Lights committee. He was always there to lend a helping hand. When needed, he would provide the necessary funds to see a project come to fruition.
One evening after we had worked on the Winter Wonderland lighting, we went to dinner and E.B. asked me to stop by his office. He opened the office door and handed me a shopping bag full of physician samples of NicoDerm patches. He said, “Here Frank, take these home and you start using them and quit those nasty cigarettes.”
That was in 1992. Nearly 30 years have passed, and I have not had a cigarette since the day E.B. gave me the patches. I believe this extended my life and probably saved it, as I doubt I would be here today if it hadn’t been for E.B.’s efforts to provide me with the patches to motivate me to quit smoking.
My story is only one of many. E.B. was always around for those who needed him. He loved our community, he loved his patients and office staff, and he certainly loved his family and friends. He cherished the City of Ashland and the downtown business community. His love for downtown Ashland is exhibited in his extensive renovation of the G.C. Murphy building. His dedication to preserve and revitalize downtown Ashland has resulted in significant activities by others to renovate and establish other businesses.
I believe E.B. served as a catalyst to inspire others to follow his lead. He would be so pleased to see the rebirth of the downtown as a vibrant Mecca for the business community.
I believe those who knew him were blessed to have E.B. as a friend and they were witnesses of his selfless service to others. He was a kind and courageous soul who will be missed. Rest In Peace, E.B. Gevedon.
Frank Salisbury
Ashland