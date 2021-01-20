Every day while driving I am amazed at how drivers seem to have forgotten the rules of the road.
Did you forget to use your directional signals for all turns whether at an intersection or entering a parking lot or driveway?
Did you forgot you are supposed to come to a full stop at all red lights and stop signs or before turning right at a red light or left where it’s allowed?
Did you remember to check your headlights, stop lights and turn signals frequently? I am amazed at how many people are driving around with burned-out lights night and day — I also wish there was more enforcement.
Did you forget to slow down in constructions areas? Those workers have dangerous jobs and want to return home to their families after a day’s work. It’s the law, too.
Do you know that in Kentucky and maybe elsewhere you should not hang anything from your rearview mirror, including handicap placards, when the vehicle is in motion? All those things impede the driver’s ability to have a full range of vision when vehicles are in motion.
Whenever you are stopped in a line of traffic, keep your foot on the brake, otherwise vehicles approaching from the rear on busy highways may think you are in motion.
Did you know that funerals mean you should pull over until the motorcade passes you by? Yes, it’s the law.
Did you know when approaching an emergency vehicle parked with its flashing light on, you should change lanes where possible?
Before I forget ... that big, wide white line at most intersections means to stop before you cross it while stopping for a red light or stop sign. This provides a safe zone for pedestrians in the crosswalk. It is also there to allow drivers making a turn from the other street to have room to do so.
Well, hopefully I hope I made a few points to remember. They will help keep everybody, including me, safe.
Donald Maxwell
Ashland
Resident should file complaint
On Jan. 14, you had a front-page article called "Fiscal Court plans Pavilion sale.” Within that article was a discussion about the Greenup County Wildlife Club, and the effects their gunfire had on nearby property owners, Charles Whitt and Lorie Perry. The article stated that "Councilman Earnie Duty II visited the club and that representatives assured him that they were not violating any of the conditions of their permit." They lied. I live 1 1/2 miles away from the club and I have heard their gunfire well after 6 p.m. The next time I hear it, I will call 911.
I believe my property line joins Lorie Perry’s. Charles Whitt lives a third of a mile from the club, and I have been there when firing was going on. I believe the decibel level is above 85, which is the limit. KY Statute 237.210 states that "Only a person who lives adjacent to the shooting range shall have standing to bring action under this section." KY Statute 224.30-050 states that “any noise that unreasonably interferes with the enjoyment of life," is prohibited.
In light of all this, I believe Charles Whitt should file a complaint with the Fiscal Court and the Court should request the Greenup County Health Department to conduct a noise-measuring event at Whitt’s house using the guns with the highest decibel level. If the club shows up for the test with just a 22-caliber rifle, then that should be the only gun allowed — no shotguns making a lot of noise in future use.
What about the horses? Is a shooting range allowed to render nearby property worthless for horse-raising? Does Mr. Whitt have to make a complaint for his neighbors regarding their horses?
Those horses have been moved due to the gun noise.
The Fiscal Court should not remain anonymous in light of the guidance offered by Kentucky statutes, and common sense.
William B. Secrest
Argentum