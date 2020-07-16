The BLM movement isn’t a recent group, nor led by an ungodly alliance. But like every movement, there are those who for various reasons try to usurp authority claiming to represent them. It’s been around since July 2013, after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of African American teen Trayvon Martin 17 months earlier, in February 2012.
If religion was the best representative, then why didn’t religious leaders start it or form one of their own? Why was one highly respected black minister assassinated over 50 years ago?
Shaun King did say what Mr. Waugh said he did. But he is not a leader of BLM, though he is a prominent left-wing fundraiser, activist and minister. He’s not even a fundraiser for BLM. The truth is, on Sept. 12, 2019, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson wrote a lengthy article raising multiple concerns in regards to King, especially related to fundraising. If you are going to judge all by the acts and words of a few then that has to be done to the police as well. You don’t get it both ways.
I am a news junkie. I don’t listen to sound bites and videos of one station. I do listen to FOX along with several others because the press isn’t perfect. It’s run by humans who as much as possible try to be unbiased. Yet aren’t always successful. They all have “indisputable” evidence that sometimes they have to apologize for. So I research what is said before forming an opinion or debating it with others. I don’t presume one is omnipotent.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Ashland
Trump like
a Sadducee
There were two major political parties during the New Testament times in Palestine: the Pharisees and the Sadducees.
The Pharisees were known for insisting that the law of God be observed as the scribes interpreted it and for their special commitment to keeping the laws of tithing and ritual purity.
The Sadducees’’ membership opposed Jesus during His ministry. The Sadducees came from the leading families of the nation — the priest, merchants and aristocrats. The high priest and the most powerful members of the priesthood were mainly Sadducees. Many wealthy lay people were also Sadducees.
They enjoyed privileged positions in society and managed to get along well under Roman rule. The Sadducees also rejected the tradition of the elders who were the body of oral and written commentary that interpreted the law of Moses.
Donald Trump is likened to the Sadducees. He also believes in “free will,” in which the people are responsible for their own prosperity or misfortune. Trump wants to make the law and everyone to abide by his interpretation. He wants to surround himself with people who will agree on his authoritative ways.
Trump is trying to set up a dynasty with his family to follow him in power. Trump looks up to Vladimir Putin and his power over the Russian people, and would like to operate in the same manner as Putin.
If Trump can remove the power of the people and their elected officials who somewhat keep him in check, he will be able to operate as Putin does. As Trump continues to drain the proverbial swamp of the people who do not agree with his way of governing, and as he exercises his authority in controlling the actions of the elected members who are trying to function in their elected duty to operate the government. He uses fear tactics and slanderous utterance in the presence of the whole nation to defame and defeat anyone who may disagree with his fashion of governing.
He has proven to me that he needs to be removed from his diabolic skepticism.
Ralph Martin
Ashland