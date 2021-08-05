The mid-term elections will soon be upon us. Here is some information that may be helpful to those not registered in one of the two major party platforms:
There are many people in our area who are registered as Independent.
Kentucky has closed elections, which means, as an Independent voter you are not able to vote in the primary election, except for bipartisan positions.
There is still time to register or change your registration to be able to vote in the Primary. The deadline is Dec. 31, 2021.
You can obtain a registration form by calling (606) 736-5116 and, when prompted, select “Election Dept.” You will be mailed a registration card, which you can fill out and return via mail or in person.
You can also register or change your voting information online at GoVoteKy.gov
Every election these days is more important than the previous ones. If you want to see changes made, register and make sure your vote is counted!
Kenny Parker
Ashland