March is known for National Disabilities Awareness month. It's a time for us to be thankful for being able to do the things we can do, but also to remember those who are less fortunate.
After my late husband's stroke, he was involved in a rehab program at a local hospital which was "second to none." The physical therapists, often referred to as physical "terrorists," were worth their weight in gold. And, the patients were rewarded with a trip to a local restaurant for all their hard work every week.
I was amazed at how they worked to get their patients back to being as productive as possible.And, when a patient walked just one step, it was time to celebrate!
It takes more than a degree to be a physical therapist; it takes a "heart full of compassion." And that they certainly have. During National Disabilities Awareness month, I'll remember my daughter in-law, a physical therapist out West and all physical therapists around our nation who are working hard not only during National Disabilities Awareness month, but every day of the year.
Kathy Chamis
Ashland