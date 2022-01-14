This letter is in answer to Steve Chapman’s column and Paul Whiteley’s letter in the Jan. 12 and 13 issues of The Daily Independent. Chapman said — and I quote — “Hillary graciously conceded the election” and “her supporters recognized the fact that they lost according to the rules of the game.”
Good grief! What country was Chapman living in? I remember Trump being harassed by the phony “Russian witch hunt” that cost the taxpayers enough money to rebuild Mayfield, Kentucky, from scratch and proved absolutely nothing. Then came the phony “impeachment hearings.” Trump was hounded by Hillary and her supporters all the time he was president.
As for Paul Whiteley bragging about Biden’s first year in office, here is what I see: Gas over $3 a gallon, inflation the highest in 40 years, Biden’s son getting rich off taxpayers’ money, the Afghanistan debacle, jobs available that pay so low that you have to work two jobs to pay your bills and the pandemic worse than it has ever been. Paul Whiteley’s idea and my idea of a good year is significantly different.
Randall McGlone
Grayson