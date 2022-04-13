The following is in response to a recent letter, “Trump tried to steal democracy.”
Three points:
1) Patrick Henry was 39 (not 29) when he delivered the “Give me liberty or give me death" speech.
2) Some doubt that Henry ever said “Give me liberty or give me death.”
3) There was one violent death directly attributable to the activities of Jan. 6, 2021. A petite, unarmed white female (Ashli Babbitt) was shot at close range by a Black Capitol police officer (Michael Byrd). This officer has a history of irresponsibility.
Ferguson leaves the impression that “several deaths” resulted from attacks on the police by protesters. This is inaccurate.
Joe Barker
Catlettsburg