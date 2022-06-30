D.J. Rymer II isn’t a stranger to hard work and his family instilled in him the importance of honesty, integrity and compassion.
Mowing lawns and helping people around their homes while being Class and Student Council President. He graduated in 2014 from Paul G. Blazer.
While working his first job at Kroger he was the youngest to join the UFCW Local 400. He helped bargain a contract that served 4,000 members across parts of Kentucky, Ohio and all of West Virginia.
His first job with the City of Ashland was in the Parks division then transferred to the police department as Acting Public Service Officer. He’s now serving as the youngest Program and Grants Specialist who oversees the city’s demolition program and Repair Affair.
Volunteer work includes Build Ashland, Southern Hills Garden Club, Repair Affair and the Community Kitchen.
This Boyd County leader with three college degrees including a Bachelor's in Management, a proven hard worker, honest and genuinely concerned for our community is a perfect choice for Boyd County Clerk.
Debbie Barnhart
Ashland