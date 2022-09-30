A shadow has set upon American society. According to a recent poll, faith is in decline. The authority of the Bible is questioned. Church attendance is down. This is not good news.
In 1994, the nation was suffering from spiritual drought as well, but something wonderful happened. The rainfall of revival began to fall. The first drops fell in Kentucky in the Cave Ridge Church where pastors and leaders met regularly for prayers with extended times of communion. On Aug. 6, 1801, the meetinghouse could accommodate some 500 people so the leaders constructed a large tent. It was estimated that between 2,000 and 25,000 worshipers gathered over the next three days.
It was, as one historian said, "the most important religious gathering in all of American history" and reached nearly every corner of American life.
Spiritual revival broke out. In our time we can only hope and pray for revival like the Cave Ridge revival — one that could come at any moment.
Maybe then, at the right hour, God will open the floodgate like a river flowing into our nation. After all, this was the promise of Jesus and He always keeps His word.
Kathleen Chamis
Ashland