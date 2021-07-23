Raceland Mayor Talmadge McPeek stated the Race Days event cost the city $7,000. I cannot confirm or deny the amount of money the city spent on 2019 Race Days. I was Mayor from 2015-18 and I am familiar with those costs.
Some work such as grass-cutting and weed-eating are normal daily — and weekly work that cannot be counted as extra work just for Race Days. In the four years previous to 2019, extra work and overtime were minimal because most of the work was donated by citizens of the community.
A private contractor donated time and material to upgrade the electric in the park. A commissioner from a sister city, Wurtland, also donated time and effort. Sister cities of Flatwoods and Worthington donated their police services. Water and electric are impossible to gauge because there are no meters; the amount would be minimal for the three-day event.
The city budget did allot $1,500 to the event. If one calculates utilities and minimal overtime, $1,000 would be a high estimate. Combine $1,500 plus $1,000 and you get $2,500, which is a lot less than the $7,000 quoted in McPeek’s letter.
The reasons for this increase are unknown to me. The Race Days committee did not believe it could afford to meet the conditions required by the city. We were told a contract would be required, but we were never offered the conditions in writing. We decided to approach the City of Worthington. Mayor Jason Flocker and the city council have been extremely gracious and accommodating to our needs.
In closing, the Race Days committee would like to apologize to the citizens of Raceland for not being able to have the event in our city. We invite everyone to come to Worthington and enjoy our special event.
Michael R. Wilson
Raceland