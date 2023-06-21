I have lived in my house for over 35 years. I have never encountered the problem I have experienced over the past two weeks. All of a sudden, raccoons were showing up on my upper deck, evidently attracted to the new bird seed I was placing along my guard rail.
Two weeks ago, I bought a new bag of Rural King wild bird seed that weighed 20 pounds. Turns out that was what was attracting those raccoons. This morning I carried off raccoon No. 10! That’s right, 10 in two weeks.
I had never seen a raccoon on my deck in the past. To ensure they did not return, I took them across the Ohio River to the area where all the fishermen fish and let them out at the edge of the parking lot. I never knew there were that many raccoons in this area or that they knew where to find this wild bird seed.
I wonder how many more raccoons will show up to eat this wild bird seed. There’s only about 5 pounds left.
William B. Secrest
Argentum