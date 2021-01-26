If you’re a student of the Bible, you must understand that the “mark of the beast” is here.
When Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Amazon blocked Donald Trump from any social media activity, they effectively stopped him from being able to buy, sell, trade or express his opinions.
This is the very definition of the “mark of the beast” talked about in Revelations in the Bible.
I believe this is just the beginning of silencing conservative opinion.
Do we no longer have any place an opinion different from liberals’ views is available to us? God forbid!
George Waugh
Ashland
Dissecting a recent letter
Wow! Where should I begin with the David Seagraves letter The Daily Independent published on Jan. 20?
1. Seagraves claims Randy McGlone wrote a letter that was published on Nov. 2. Didn’t happen.
2. Seagraves made a disparaging remark about Trump adding 268,000 jobs to the economy. Trump’s predecessor surpassed this mark just 17 of 96 months (17.7%).
3. Seagraves attacks Trump’s COVID response: “Trump did not want to announce it for how many months ... " WHO first announced the virus on Dec. 31, 2019. Less than a month later, the White House announced the formation of a coronavirus task force.
4) Seagraves references the death of Luke “Lethow” without giving context. The first item I need to address is the correct spelling of the last name: Letlow, not Lethow. I’m a little surprised TDI didn’t make the correction.
Luke Letlow was a newly elected 41-year-old Republican Congressman from Louisiana (5th District). Just days before Letlow was to be sworn into the House of Representatives, he passed away from COVID-19 complications. Letlow spoke up about opening the economy and often appeared in public without a mask. Letlow’s death released an avalanche of derision and mockery on left-wing websites. Apparently, this was too much for Seagraves, who obviously never read the disgusting and vile online leftist comments regarding the deaths of Andrew Breitbart, Antonin Scalia and Herman Cain. Seagraves then challenged another letter writer, Glenda Wellman-Conn, to provide proof of negative liberal comments that Letlow deserved death. He also requested names, dates and media. OK.
A good starting point is checking the Being Liberal/The Daily Beast Facebook pages on Dec. 30, 2020. There are numerous statements.
Seagraves promised to rebuke anyone who made such comments and apologize publicly to Glenda Wellman-Conn if such comments were produced. Time to start rebukin’ and apologizin’.
Joe Barker
Catlettsburg