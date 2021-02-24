Cabell Huntington Hospital has been a staple of employment and health care to the Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia tri-state area for many years and will continue to do so for many more.
Employees have dedicated their entire careers to ensure the health and well-being for everyone in our community, young and old. You, or even family and friends, may have needed Cabell Huntington Hospital’s expertise and we hope you were treated with the highest standards. CHH’s reputation was built from the hard work of everyone who is currently working there, as well as those who have recently retired.
Although the hospital has had an incredible reputation in the past, the recent retirees of CHH believe it is being tarnished due to current administration decisions. We consider CHH to be in breach of promise/contract concerning the proposed changes to retired employees’ health insurance plans. We also conclude that CHH has the appropriate resources to continue retiree benefits but is choosing to do otherwise.
Recent unilateral management decisions from CHH will render previous health coverage useless. Retired employees understood that health coverage was to be a continuing benefit for the retirees and certain spouses in the 62-65 age group with supplemental Medicare insurance with prescription coverage for the life of the retiree.
Loyal employees, who have worked a lifetime to build a highly recognized hospital and desirable place of employment, have suddenly found themselves in a circumstance that may be irreversible. Retirees are not in a position to start life over to attain health care coverage and may suffer financial hardship or improper care due to the change. The current actions on the part of CHH are being deemed as non-legal and non-caring.
The remedy we seek is for Cabell Huntington Hospital to reverse its decision to altering the health care plan of non-bargaining retirees and honor its commitment to employees.
This is from a retiree of Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Evangeline Bradley
Huntington