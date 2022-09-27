An incident happened at Camp Landing while my wife and I were walking our dog in the back lot that reminded me of something that happened a couple of months ago to a lady and her children.
The lady was accosted by one of the security personnel while looking at the artwork located beside the theater. We are not threatening looking people, both of us being slight of build and over 60.
As we walked along the sidewalk, a security guard pulled up ahead of us and got out of his vehicle. We are a friendly sort so we both smiled and waved as he got out of his van. He greeted us with a scowl and a "What are you doing out here?"
Walking our dog I replied as I held out the leash. He then told us in no uncertain terms that he would allow us to walk our dog in the lot but not on the sidewalk.
I have always assumed that anyone could walk on a public sidewalk unless there was a sign saying not to do so. Our dog has been walked there countless times with no interference from anyone.
We are conscientious pet owners and have never left a mess anywhere. We often visit Camp Landing and enjoy the food and movies. I sincerely hope that Camp Landing is a success and brings more jobs to Boyd County.
If the security personnel continue to chase off decent people doing no harm then it may fail.
Dewey Greear
Ashland