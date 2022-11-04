This letter supports Heather Moore-Frame for Boyd County Commissioner, District 1. There are many reasons why I support her. She is educated, knowledgeable about local issues, vocal about the need for industry locating in our area, and understands for our region to grow, planning and infrastructure must be a priority.
Having been on the Boyd County Public Library Board, she is fluent with budgets, state laws, and the total need for transparency. Her experience on the library board as treasurer is what I think makes her stand apart as a strong candidate for county commissioner.
During this past legislative session, Senate Bill 167 was passed and was made into law as KRS 174.480. This bill empowers the county judge-executive, with the approval of the fiscal court, to appoint whomever they want to library boards and block or approve major library spending.
With this said, I want an elected official with full working knowledge of the library on the fiscal court. I love our local library and do not want this vital resource and jewel of our community to become politicized.
Heather is also a teacher within the Boyd County school system. I feel from her vantage point, she could help build a bridge between the fiscal court and school system to help align the priorities for our county.
In moving forward in a positive fashion, the need for all the stakeholders to work together is paramount.
Heather has what it takes to be an effective Boyd County commissioner. She has a successful track record of working with public funds and regulations, serving the public and bridging public entities to create a better environment for all.
She has my vote on Nov. 8.
Sheila Rice
Ashland
Current sheriff has strong stance
After I graduated from high school and went on to our community college, it was there that a supposed friend tried to get me to smuggle a bag of marijuana.
Later, this same friend committed suicide.
It is why I am anti-drug and pro-law enforcement.
It is also why I support Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods’ strong anti-drug platform and ask that others like myself support his re-election.
Roy Dale Reynolds
Ashland
Room for two Bookers
There is room for two Bookers in the U.S. Senate. Kentucky can send Charles Booker to join the Senator from New Jersey (Cory Booker) on Election Day. I plan to cast my vote for Charles Booker because I know that he will serve all of us. Kentucky currently has two Senators who are both self-serving and we can defeat one of them on Nov. 8.
Charles Booker deserves our vote. He has served in the State Legislature and served in various statewide positions. He is well qualified to serve the people of Kentucky and that is why I will vote for him. He will serve people, not himself.
Charles understands the everyday struggles of the common, ordinary people of Kentucky because he has faced those same struggles in his own life. Charles has struggled with poverty, discrimination, injustice and, yes, racism. He is a man of intelligence, integrity and dignity. He has fought and worked hard for his family, community, and state. I am proud to endorse him and vote for him. Will you join me?
Kenneth G. Cole
Ashland
No changed needed in District 2
Election Day is very near and we have some very good candidates to choose from. One of these is Larry Brown. He is running for re-election on the Boyd County commission (District 2).
He has a lot of experience in public service. He has been on Ashland’s school board, Ashland’s city commission and as a county commissioner.
He has always done well. Our county fiscal court has accomplished so much in the past few years and Larry has been a part of it. He takes his jobs seriously. He visits businesses to check on their progress.
He cares so much about our area and has been such an asset. Do yourself a favor and vote for Larry Brown on Nov. 8. He certainly deserves it.
Loretta Payne
Ashland