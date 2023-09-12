Please mark your calendar and remember to participate in the 2023 Life Chain, which will form between 13th and 15th Streets in Ashland on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 2-3 p.m.
Having begun in 1987 by an organization called Please Let Me Live, the Life Chain is a peaceful, nationwide stand for the lives of unborn children and their mothers. Both are equally important and equally worthy of protection.
We all pray for the end of abortion and stand in support of all mothers in crisis situations.
Romans 13:12 says, “The night is far spent, the day is at hand; let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light.” Bring God’s light into the world.
Peggy Duggan
Ashland