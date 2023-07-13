They stand on sidewalks at Poage Landing Days. They spew their disdain at those enjoying Firkin Fest. They revel in telling goers of Summer Motion that they will burn in Hell. If you don't know their views you'll be able to tell from their neon shirts or bullhorn. They claim to be there to turn people to God. My question is how? How do you evangelize and turn people to God by bashing them in public?
I am done listening to these hate-filled people scream obscenities in our community.
My run-ins with this group happen to occur with Ashland KY Pride functions. I understand that you may have disagreements with us. But, you too have felt at odds with these street preachers. It isn’t only the LGBTQIA+ population they demonize.
I have heard hateful remarks about Catholics, Protestant Christians, Muslims, Jews, single mothers, people who like to have a drink, those struggling with mental health and suicidal ideations. One of the most disturbing, in my opinion, is college-aged women dressed comfortably have been told they “deserve what they get” in reference to dressing immodestly. A quick Google search will display many YouTube videos of these comments.
Folks, their hate doesn’t stop at one marginalized group, it spreads like an infection to all walks of life. Even you! If we don’t believe the way that they believe then we are going to burn in Hell. If Christians such as myself come to them with a different interpretation of scripture and have a different theological viewpoint, we are then labeled heretics and false teachers. To quote myself from the March 13 edition of The Daily Independent, “Jesus would hang his head in shame knowing they are doing this in His name.”
We need to band together as a community and speak against this hate. They have every right under the First Amendment to say what they feel, and so do we! For starters we can begin to call them what they are: a hate group. According to the American Library Association, “a hate group is a social group that advocates and practices hatred, hostility or violence towards members of a race, ethnicity, nation, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or any other designated sector of society.” A pretty fitting definition if you ask me.
This piece of work is my opinion and does not reflect the opinion and views of my employer, my educational institution, or any governing board of which I sit.
Sean Farrington
Ashland